Fabricio Andrade says main mission as a world champion is to make everyone ‘believe they can achieve their dreams’

Fabricio Andrade hopes to be a beacon of hope for anyone who is striving to achieve their dreams.

In February, ‘Wonder Boy’ climbed to the top of the mountain, scoring a stellar fourth-round knockout of John Lineker to claim the ONE bantamweight MMA world championship.

Nine months later, Fabricio Andrade will have another opportunity to make history as he meets fellow ONE titleholder Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship.

The bout goes down live at ONE Fight Night 16, emanating live from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 3.

Before stepping into the iconic venue for the highly anticipated champion vs. champion showdown, Fabricio Andrade shared his desire to inspire his friends, family, and fans to always work hard when it comes to trying to achieve one's goals in life.

Andrade said in an interview with FightWave:

“I think right now I have to see myself as an example for everybody and keep doing what I’m doing and motivate the people as well as my family and friends, everybody, to keep working hard and try to believe that they can achieve their dreams.”

Watch the full interview below:

Fabricio Andrade rolls into ‘The Land of Smiles’ boasting an unbeaten streak under the ONE Championship banner, including highlight-reel-worthy knockouts against Jeremy Pacatiw, Kwon Won Il and the aforementioned John Lineker.

‘Wonder Boy’ will look to put those heavy hands to the test against one of the promotion’s most dynamic strikers, Jonathan Haggerty.

‘The General’ is currently sitting on a four-fight win streak, his last victory being a shocking first-round knockout of Thai legend Nong-O Hama to claim the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

Who will leave the Mecca of Muay Thai with not one, but two ONE world titles wrapped around their waist?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video live in U.S. primetime on Friday, November 3.