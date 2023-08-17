Fabricio Andrade says move to Muay Thai is also a possibility

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade is ready to make history in his next fight. But despite the high stakes in his upcoming match, the Brazilian phenom is already looking forward to a bright future, filled with a multitude of possibilities.

Andrade is set to challenge ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title. The two firecrackers will lock horns at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video this October, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, October 6.

A confident Andrade stated that after claiming the vacant kickboxing belt, he could potentially try to take Haggerty’s Muay Thai gold as well.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Andrade entertained the idea of potentially becoming an unprecedented three-sport world champion.

‘Wonder Boy’ said:

“By becoming World Champion in two sports, I’ll be making history. Of course, the Muay Thai belt will also be available, but I don’t have plans for that yet. I’m taking it one step at a time. My focus now is on the kickboxing belt, but it is undoubtedly a possibility in the future.”

Andrade holding three belts over his shoulders? That’s not too far-fetched. After all, ‘Wonder Boy’ is one of the most gifted strikers in all of combat sports.

But before he can even work to make that dream a reality, he has to get past Haggerty first and foremost, which is no easy task in and of itself. Haggerty is a master technician with tremendous power behind his limbs. Beating him will be easier said than done.