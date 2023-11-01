Fabricio Andrade says he must be ‘more explosive’ in shorter kickboxing rounds: “I need to put in the pace”

Fabricio Andrade’s explosiveness and all-out attack style have won him plenty of fans since he debuted in ONE Championship. But the Brazilian feels that he’ll need to take that a notch further when he competes at ONE Fight Night 16 this Friday, November 3.

That evening, ‘Wonder Boy’ faces Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing world title and an opportunity to get his name amongst an elite list of warriors who have become two-sport world champions in ONE.

Given the three-minute round format of kickboxing, the 26-year-old admits he wouldn’t have too much spare time on his end to test the waters and figure out the best route to break his English opponent down.

Due to that, ‘Wonder Boy’ confesses that he must pedal to the metal as soon as their headliner affair sounds off inside the revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In an interview with MMA News, Fabricio Andrade explained his belief. He said:

“I need to improve and adapt as well for the three-minute round. So I need to be more active. You know, because we fight in five minutes in MMA, and this fight is three minutes per round, so I need to put in the pace a little bit more than I was doing in MMA. I need to be more explosive because of the shorter time also.”

Watch the interview here:

If the MMA world champion doesn’t think his approach in the all-encompassing sport – that has helped him onto four opening-round finishes – isn’t enough, Haggerty should be in for a rude awakening if ‘Wonder Boy’ manages to increase the intensity of his firepower.

Even if he fails to do so, Fabricio Andrade can look back on his statement victories on the global stage of ONE to inspire him to another momentous win at ONE Fight Night 16.

Fans around the world can tune in to another magical night inside the Thai capital city via the ONE Super App.

Meanwhile, combat sports enthusiasts in North America with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch the entire card live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday, November 3.