Fabricio Andrade says postponement of clash vs. Jonathan Haggerty didn’t throw him off: “This deserves to be the main event”

ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade was supposed to take on his Muay Thai counterpart Jonathan Haggerty in an earlier date before it was moved. But while the postponement had some inconvenience, the British titleholder believes it was for the better as it gave the fight the spotlight it deserves.

‘Wonder Boy’ will take on ‘The General’ at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video on November 3 in Bangkok. It was initially penciled in to be part of the previous iteration of the Amazon Fight Night series in early October until the promotion decided to have it headline this week’s event.

The two champions collide for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title, with the winner adding his name to the elite list of two-sport ONE world champions.

In an interview with onefc.com, Fabricio Andrade shared his thoughts on the date change of his showdown with Jonathan Haggerty, saying:

“Of course, the date change was a little uncomfortable, because I had already done all my planning to fight on October 7. But I agree that this is a fight that deserves to be the main event of a ONE card. So, I understood and received the news in the best possible way.”

At ONE Fight Night 16, Fabricio Andrade returns to his kickboxing roots in his drive to further fortify his standing in combat sports by becoming a two-sport world champion.

Prior to joining ONE, the 30-year-old HIIT Studio/Marrok Force affiliate competed in kickboxing both in Brazil and abroad and had considerable success doing it.

Fabricio Andrade was last in action in February, when he claimed the vacant ONE bantamweight MMA world title by way of a dominant fourth-round technical knockout victory (corner stoppage) over former titleholder and compatriot John Lineker.

For his part, Jonathan Haggerty is also on a quest to become a two-sport world champion and win a third ONE world title, having once held the promotion’s flyweight Muay Thai gold.

He became the bantamweight main man in April after handily knocking out longtime world champion Nong-O Hama in the opening round of their title clash.

ONE Fight Night 16 will take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will air live in U.S. primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.