Fabricio Andrade says “predictable” Marat Grigorian is at a disadvantage against Chingiz Allazov in world title match

MMA star Fabricio Andrade didn’t mince words when he was asked to make his pick for Friday night’s explosive headliner at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian.

As a lifelong martial artist who began training in jiu-jitsu and Muay Thai before delving into the world of MMA, Andrade can safely share his opinions without backlash about the massive kickboxing showdown between striking legends Chingiz Allazov and Marat Grigorian.

Stopping for an interview with ONE Championship this week, the 25-year-old standout said he has nothing but respect for the challenger, Marat Grigorian, but believes Allazov is the better technical striker.

Here’s how Andrade broke it down:

“He [Allazov] can do a lot of different things, and he’s unpredictable as well. Marat is more predictable, you know.”

Reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov is certainly getting the nod in people’s books. The Azerbaijani-Belarusian striker has thus far demonstrated that he fights on another level.

He’s rarely tentative in his approach, preferring to engage with his opponents at close range rather than keep his back against the ring.

‘Chinga’ also has an enormous amount of power behind his striking, which has been the biggest concern for his opponents who find it difficult to counter, as was the case against former pound-for-pound striker Superbon Singha Mawynn earlier this year.

If Marat Grigorian doesn’t allow the world champion to get comfortable in any sort of engagement, then he has the possibility of winning the chess match by decision. However, it’s going to take a lot of mental and physical work on Grigorian’s part to make that happen.

ONE Fight Night 13 goes down this Friday, August 4 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand. North American fans can stream the live event for free with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.