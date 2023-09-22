Fabricio Andrade says Rodtang needs to fight smart and aggressive to beat Superlek

As an athlete who shares near-similar ruthless aggression and pace as Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Fabricio Andrade knows the good and bad side of possessing such an eye-catching style.

Hence, when 'The Iron Man' faces Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34, the bantamweight MMA king feels the Jitmuangnon Gym student will need to add another facet to his arsenal if he wants to leave the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on September 22 as the victor.

In an exclusive interview with ONE Championship, 'Wonder Boy' dissected this hotly-anticipated all-Thai showdown that goes down in less than 12 hours in Bangkok, Thailand.

Andrade said:

“This is a very difficult fight to predict. They are two of the best Muay Thai fighters today. They are almost the same age, have very similar stories, and are both champions."

On top of Rodtang's experience in four-ounce gloves under the Muay Thai rules, the Tiger Muay Thai athlete expects the former to throw in a little fight IQ to make it slightly harder for 'The Kicking Machine' to land his trademark elbows.

In the same interview with ONE, Andrade said:

"I believe Rodtang will be a little more aggressive because he has the advantage of punches. I believe he will try to press and shorten the distance to connect with his hands. But he will be very smart not to get too close and suffer from Superlek’s elbows."

A win for Superlek or Rodtang could go a long way in determining the better between the pair, a hotly debated subject matter even before their dominant streak at the Singapore-based promotion.

Besides, both men are perfect examples of what an elite striker in kickboxing or Muay Thai should be, and fans can expect the two to produce fireworks from start to finish inside 'The Mecca of Muay Thai.'

ONE Friday Fights 34 will be free to watch on ONE Championship's YouTube channel. Alternatively, fans can catch the card via the ONE Super App.