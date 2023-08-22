Fabricio Andrade says Superbon could face ‘problems’ against Tawanchai under Muay Thai rules

Fabricio Andrade will star in one of three epic world title matchups when ONE Fight Night 15 descends inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, October 6.

But despite having his hands busy with the task at hand – taking on Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing world championship – ‘Wonder Boy’ is thrilled to catch the main event between two of the most technically gifted strikers, Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon Singha Mawynn.

Tawanchai defends his featherweight Muay Thai world title strap against the former featherweight kickboxing kingpin in a match that will be a thriller from bell to bell.

Being a striker himself, Fabricio Andrade expects fireworks when the two tango. But he foresees Superbon having more troubles than Tawanchai due to the ruleset.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, he said:

“Superbon has been more active in kickboxing now. He's going to Muay Thai [against Tawanchai], so I think he's gonna have some problems in this fight.”

Watch the interview here:

While he is unsure which of the two will walk out of the revered venue with the 26 pounds of gold, Fabricio Andrade hopes that he will go on to do just that on October 6.

The ONE bantamweight MMA world champion wants to leave the ‘Mecca of Muay Thai’ as a two-sport king. However, he faces a tricky test in a London striking dynamo.

Haggerty’s confidence is on an all-time high after his massive knockout of Nong-O Hama earlier this year, and the Brit striker wants to establish himself as a force to be reckoned with if he can go on to become a double champion at ONE Fight Night 15.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch the entire bill live and for free.