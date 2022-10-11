“He has to kill me” - Fabricio Andrade says there’s only one way John Lineker can win this fight

Fabricio Andrade believes that there’s no conventional way that John Lineker will be beating him inside the circle in their much-anticipated world title showdown.

Lineker will defend his ONE bantamweight world title against Andrade at ONE on Prime Video 3 on October 21 at Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur.

The match between the two Brazilian stars is shaping up to be one of the most electrifying fights that ONE Championship will have this year.

In an interview with ONE Championship, 'Wonder Boy' said that the only way Lineker can beat him is if the bantamweight king sends him to the nether realms.

Fabricio Andrade said:

“I think that [knocking me out] will be a very difficult thing for him to achieve. He won’t knock me out in any round. I’m a very tough fighter. It’s not enough for my opponent to beat me. He has to kill me if he wants to beat me.”

He added:

“So, I warn him to forget about it because he won’t knock me out in any round. He’ll just keep it in his imagination because it sure as hell won’t happen in real life.”

Andrade and Lineker both have perfect records in ONE Championship and the two share six knockouts between them.

Lineker is on a three-straight knockout streak and his third one was arguably the biggest of his career. ‘Hands of Stone’ proved to be worthy of his nickname when he knocked out Bibiano Fernandes to become the ONE bantamweight world champion at ONE: Lights Out this past March.

Andrade, meanwhile, has three straight first-round knockout finishes, culminating in a masterclass against Kwon Won Il at ONE 158 this past June.

Fabricio Andrade trolls John Lineker on Instagram

When he’s not knocking out opponents in the circle, Fabricio Andrade spends some of his time posting hilarious videos on Instagram. Some social media posts often poke fun at John Lineker.

In one of his most recent posts, he referred to Lineker as a "chicken" while sharing a clip from the A&E program Beyond Scared Straight.

“Chicken Lineker when ONE forces him to make the walkout on #oneonprimevideo3 😂🐓"

Andrade said that Lineker will be too scared to make the walk to the circle when they finally face each other later this month in the Malaysian capital.

Poll : 0 votes