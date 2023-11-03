Fabricio Andrade says training with elite fighters at Tiger Muay Thai gave him the confidence to succeed: “I can make it”

Fabricio Andrade discussed how he gained confidence by participating in high-level training sessions against various fighters at Tiger Muay Thai.

Over the last three years, ‘Wonder Boy’ has skyrocketed his marketability with a 6-0 (one no-contest record in ONE Championship. A significant factor in the Brazilian’s success thus far is Tiger Muay Thai, where he trains with some of the best fighters on the planet.

During a recent interview with FightWave, Fabricio Andrade had this to say about how his training partners have helped him evolve as a fighter:

“Until you can actually train with people like that, or fight people like that, you don’t know if you’re on that level or not. But when you train with people like that then you are ‘okay, I’m not that far. I need to improve this, that, but I can make it.’ So to be able to be around those guys and train with them is something that has motivated me to keep like pursuing my dreams and to believe that I can make it on top.”

Watch the interview right here:

In October 2022, Fabricio Andrade was on his way to becoming the new ONE bantamweight MMA world champion before an illegal knee against John Lineker led to a no-contest.

Four months later, they fought for a second time, and 'Wonder Boy' won with a fourth-round TKO to claim the vacant world title.

On November 3, Fabricio Andrade returns to action in a kickboxing bout against Jonathan Haggerty, the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16.

The winner will emerge as a two-sport world champion, as the vacant bantamweight kickboxing world title is on the line.

Haggerty last fought on April 21 when he dethroned Nong-O of the bantamweight Muay Thai throne with a first-round knockout.

ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will air live from Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.