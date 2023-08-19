Fabricio Andrade says he will KO Jonathan Haggerty in the late rounds

Fabricio Andrade has predicted a knockout win in his upcoming fight against Jonathan Haggerty.

On October 6, history will be made at ONE Fight Night 15, with Andrade and Haggerty looking to become a two-sport world champion. The matchup was unexpected and much appreciated by fans, as the high-level strikers are scheduled to fight for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

During an interview with ONE, Andrade, the bantamweight MMA world champion, had this to say about his upcoming fight against the bantamweight Muay Thai world champion:

“In the course of the fight, that will give me an advantage, and I’ll be able to knock him out.”

Fabricio Andrade last fought on February 24 in a rematch against John Lineker for the vacant ONE bantamweight MMA world title. Andrade battered Lineker throughout the fight before securing a fourth-round TKO at ONE Fight Night 7.

‘Wonder Boy’ now holds a promotional record of 6-0, including five wins inside the distance.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Haggerty is coming off a historic win in his bantamweight Muay Thai debut. The former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion made a statement in his new division by dethroning Nong-O Hama with a first-round knockout.

‘The General’ will look to continue his impressive run by taking out Andrade.

Jonathan Haggerty vs. Fabricio Andrade is one of three world title fights taking place at ONE Fight Night 15, which goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The October 6 event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

Expand Tweet