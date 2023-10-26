Fabricio Andrade on shooting for two-sport glory: “To do something that nobody has ever done is special”

Fabricio Andrade is more than ready to take advantage of the opportunity to become a two-sport ONE world champion and do what no man or woman has done in the promotion’s illustrious history thus far.

On Friday, November 3, Andrade, the reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, will have the chance to make history by becoming an MMA and kickboxing world champion as he meets fellow titleholder Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing crown.

Speaking with FightWave ahead of their highly-anticipated champion vs. champion showdown at ONE Fight Night 16, Fabricio Andrade discussed his motivation going into the contest and his appreciation for the opportunity to etch his name in the history books.

‘Wonder Boy’ said:

“All of these are things that make me motivated to take this fight because there’s a lot of, a big challenge behind all of that,” Andrade said. “That’s what excites me. When you get an opportunity to do something that nobody has ever done is very special.”

In February, Fabricio Andrade captured his first ONE world championship with a stellar performance against John Lineker at ONE Fight Night 7. Forcing Lineker to quit on his stool before the fifth round, ‘Wonder Boy’ earned his fifth finish inside the Circle, further establishing his name as one of the most dangerous strikers in the promotion.

Standing in his way of two-division glory will be one of ONE’s most dynamic fighters, Jonathan Haggerty, the current ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

After scoring a brutal first-round knockout of Thai legend Nong-O Hama in April, ‘The General’ plans on adding a big name and another 26 pounds of gold to his already impressive resume.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video live in U.S. primetime on Friday, November 3.