Fabricio Andrade still ‘getting used to’ being bantamweight king: “A lot of things are changing”

Since arriving in ONE Championship, Fabricio Andrade has carried himself with the confidence of a world champion.

Making an immediate impact in the division with a run of stellar performances, the Brazilian seemed destined to compete at the very top of the division, but there were still questions about how far he could go.

Every single time he stepped inside the Circle, though, ‘Wonder Boy’ silenced the doubters with a statement display. He even called himself the ‘uncrowned king’ of the stacked bantamweight division.

Producing six victories under the ONE banner thus far, Andrade now reigns as the ONE bantamweight world champion.

Though he had to face some adversity after his fight with Lineker ended in an unfortunate no-contest, the Muay Thai specialist has kept his focus and composure.

That wasn’t the case when he ran it back against the knockout machine, however. The 25-year-old claimed the vacant strap with a sensational striking clinic.

With time to let the win settle in as he prepares for his return and first title defense, Fabricio Andrade reflected on the last few months while he was in attendance at ONE Friday Fights 22 to support Anatoly Malykhin.

He told the South China Morning Post:

“Man, it’s been good. It’s been good, you know, to be the champion, and I’m enjoying it, getting used to it as well, you know, a lot of things are changing. But staying focused, you know.”

