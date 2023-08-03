Fabricio Andrade thinks John Lineker’s experience will be too much for Kim Jae Woong: “He’s going to knock him out”

ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade is leaning towards rival and fellow Brazilian John Lineker in his scheduled fight this week.

‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker will go up against ‘The Fighting God’ Kim Jae Woong of South Korea in a featured bantamweight showdown at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video on August 4 in Bangkok.

The event will take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will be aired live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Asked by ONE Championship for his take on the upcoming bout, Fabricio Andrade shared that John Lineker’s experience will come into play, leading to a finish by knockout.

‘Wonder Boy’ said:

“I believe Lineker is a much more skilled, stronger, and experienced fighter. And I think he’s going to knock him out in the first or second round.”

John Lineker is coming off a defeat at the hands of Fabricio Andrade in their clash last February for the then-vacant ONE bantamweight world title.

The American Top Team standout fell by technical knockout, unable to continue past the fourth round for the heavy hits his face received throughout.

He hopes to bounce back at ONE Fight Night 13 and begin his push of making another run at the bantamweight world title that he himself held once.

Kim Jae Woong, meanwhile, is also looking to rebound from a loss in his last outing.

The Extreme Combat affiliate bowed by unanimous decision to Shoko Sato of Japan back in January.

He was a former No. 1 featherweight contender and is looking to experience the same success now that he is competing in the bantamweight division.