Fabricio Andrade thinks Tawanchai’s Muay Thai experience in ONE will be his advantage over Superbon

ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade believes Tawanchai’s biggest advantage against Superbon will be his vast experience in the art of eight limbs.

ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6 will see the two Thai superstars step inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for a can’t-miss super fight. Tawanchai, the reigning and defending ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion, will put his world title on the line against kickboxing sensation and No. 1 ranked contender, Superbon Singha Mawynn.

That same night, Fabricio Andrade will look to become a two-sport ONE world champion as he is set to square off with Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing world title.

Ahead of his own return to the Circle, ‘Wonder Boy’ shared his thoughts on the clash between Tawanchai and Superbon.

“This is gonna be on the same night as my fight,” Andrade told the South China Morning Post. “You know, it's gonna be also a great fight. But I think Muay Thai style, I think Tawanchai is gonna have the advantage in this fight. You know, he's been more active in Muay Thai in Thailand, and after he signed with ONE, he just has been competing in Muay Thai. He just recently did some kicking boxing fight.”

Tawanchai goes into his second ONE world title defense riding a five-fight win streak, including his world title-winning performance against Petchmorakot Petchyindee in September. He followed that up with a first-round knockout of Jamal Yusupov in February before making his kickboxing debut under the ONE banner against Davit Kiria.

Tawanchai earned a third-round KO against Kiria. Next, he’ll look to score the biggest win of his Muay Thai career when he faces one of the pound-for-pound best strikers in the sport today, Superbon.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 15 live and for free in U.S. primetime on October 6.

