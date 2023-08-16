Fabricio Andrade trusts his ‘strength and ability’ to knock out Jonathan Haggerty

At ONE Fight Night 15, Fabricio Andrade will look to become a two-sport world champion at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The last time that he stepped inside the legendary venue, Andrade defeated John Lineker in their rematch to win the vacant bantamweight world championship.

Looking to continue his incredible run of performances inside the circle, ‘Wonder Boy’ will compete against a fellow titleholder with a vacant world championship on the line.

On October 6, the Brazilian faces the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant kickboxing title in their weight class.

For everything he has accomplished under the ONE Championship banner, Andrade has proven every time that he can back up his words. While he may talk a big game, his performances justify it, and ‘Wonder Boy’ is confident that his debut in all-striking rulesets in ONE Championship will end with him securing another world championship.

Though he respects Haggerty for his high-level experience and big wins, Fabricio Andrade believes he has the edge in this fight. In an interview with ONE Championship, he previewed the matchup, expecting a great contest no matter what happens:

“I view him as a good opponent, but I believe in my strengths and my ability to knockout. It’ll be a great fight both ways.”

Haggerty, on the other hand, believes his elite striking will play a factor in the fight as he welcomes Andrade into his world.

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live and free via Amazon Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription.