Fabricio Andrade ‘very confident’ Chingiz Allazov will beat Marat Grigorian and keep the belt

At ONE Fight Night 13, Chingiz Allazov will try to keep hold of his ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship in his first title defense.

Riding the best win streak of his career, ‘Chinga’ has looked better and better each time he has stepped inside the circle. While he has always been a top competitor, his journey through ONE Championship has been even more incredible.

Winning the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix on his way to stopping Superbon earlier this year at ONE Fight Night 6 to become the divisional kingpin, 'Chinga' has found a new fire in his arsenal.

Looking to bring that all crashing down, though, is a man that has beaten Allazov in the past, Marat Grigorian. However, with the form that Allazov has been in lately, it’ll be a tough task to dethrone him at this point.

But that’s exactly what Grigorian’s intentions are inside the Thai capital on August 4.

One competitor that also experienced becoming a world champion at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for the first time earlier this year is bantamweight titleholder Fabricio Andrade.

In an interview with ONE Championship, ‘Wonder Boy’ gave his thoughts on the matchup, leaning towards Chingiz Allazov thanks to his momentum.

He said:

“I’m very confident Allazov is going to take the win. But it’s still going to be a good fight to watch, and I would say this is a very good fight to watch.”

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription this Friday, August 4.