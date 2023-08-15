Fabricio Andrade views Jonathan Haggerty’s switch to bantamweight as a ‘good move’

At ONE Fight Night 15, Fabricio Andrade will be stepping out of his routine MMA expedition to compete in an all-striking rule set.

As the ONE bantamweight world champion, ‘Wonder Boy’ has been absolutely dominant with his lethal striking in the division.

On October 6 at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, he will face an opponent that may outweigh him in terms of experience in elite striking but is also challenging himself in some new ways.

Former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty decided to move up to bantamweight last year, securing a debut win over Vladimir Kuzmin.

At ONE Fight Night 9, he challenged the dominant bantamweight Muay Thai champion Nong-O Hama, pulling off one of the upsets of the year by stopping the titleholder in the opening round.

In their next contest, both Andrade and Haggerty will get the opportunity to secure world championships in back-to-back fights when they compete for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship.

While the big question is how Andrade’s elite striking in MMA will fair against one of the best Muay Thai competitors in the world, Haggerty is still evolving as a bantamweight competitor.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Fabricio Andrade spoke about ‘The General’ moving up a weight class and the success that he has found so far:

“He was having some tough time at flyweight, so I guess it was a good move for him to go to bantamweight.”

North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch all the action from ONE Fight Night 15 live and free in U.S. primetime.