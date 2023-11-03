Fabricio Andrade weighs in on massive bantamweight kickboxing title shot: “This opportunity came out of nowhere”

ONE bantamweight mixed martial arts king Fabricio Andrade is savoring the huge opportunity presented to him to become a two-sport world champion. And he is confident that he can get the job done.

‘Wonder Boy’ will vie for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video on November 3 in Bangkok.

He will take on the division’s Muay Thai world title holder Jonathan Haggerty in an all-champion clash. It is the headlining contest of the event happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available live in U.S. primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

In an interview with MMA News, Fabricio Andrade shared that he did not expect the title shot to be offered to him but intends to make full use of it by coming up with a victory.

The 26-year-old Brazilian said:

“This opportunity came out of nowhere, and I was shocked. Now I can finally get the opportunity to become a world champion. I go straight for the title and I am getting the opportunity to become a champion in kickboxing - and I know I can do so.”

Check out what he had to say in the video below:

Fabricio Andrade is coming off a successful bid to claim the vacant ONE bantamweight MMA world title back in February. He dominated former title holder and compatriot John Lineker on his way to an impressive fourth-round technical knockout (corner stoppage) victory.

At ONE Fight Night 16, Fabricio Andrade is returning to kickboxing, where he had extensive experience competing prior to joining ONE in 2020 and focusing on MMA.

Jonathan Haggerty, for his part, is also fresh from his conquest of the bantamweight Muay Thai gold, which took place in April and saw him knock longtime world champion Nong-O Hama out in the opening round.

The belt in his possession right now is actually his second in ONE, having once held the promotion’s flyweight Muay Thai title. He is now gunning for a third world title at ONE Fight Night 16 and second from a different sport.