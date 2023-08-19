Fabricio Andrade will look to exploit Jonathan Haggerty’s inability to ‘absorb blows’ in kickboxing world title fight

Fabricio Andrade believes Jonathan Haggerty has a weakness that can be exploited in their upcoming kickboxing world title bout.

On October 6, Andrade and Haggerty have an opportunity to become a two-sport world champion. The two world-class strikers will meet inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title up for grabs.

During an interview with ONE Championship, Andrade mentioned an alleged flaw of his upcoming opponent by saying:

“His weakness is that he can’t absorb blows well. So, I intend to exploit that to gain an advantage in the fight.”

Fabricio Andrade made his ONE Championship debut in July 2020. Since then, he’s established a promotional record of 6-0, with five wins inside the distance. The 25-year-old last fought on February 24, defeating John Lineker by a fourth-round TKO to become the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion.

Andrade could have his hands full on October 6, as Jonathan Haggerty is coming off a legendary win. In April of this year, Haggerty ended Nong-O’s undefeated promotional (10-0) by knocking him out in the first round for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Jonathan Haggerty vs. Fabricio Andrade isn’t the only world championship bout scheduled for ONE Fight Night 15. In the main event, Superbon looks to become the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion by dethroning Tawanchai.

The October 6 event also features Jonathan Di Bella defending his ONE strawweight kickboxing world title against Danial Williams.

ONE Fight Night 15 can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.