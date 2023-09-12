"Fake wrestler, fake fiance, fake everything" - Dillon Danis can't stop hurling insults at Logan Paul and fiance despite lawsuit

Dillon Danis has continued his social media tirade against his next opponent, Logan Paul.

In a now-deleted Tweet, Danis aimed at the older Paul brother. He said:

"Everything about Logan Paul is fake: fake fighter, fake entrepreneur, fake crypto project founder, fake influencer, fake wrestler, fake fiance, fake everything."

Dillon Danis's now-deleted tweet

Danis has been relentless in his assault against Paul, particularly with regards to the posts with which he targeted his fiancee, Nina Agdal. Recently, however, Agdal filed a restraining order and a lawsuit against Danis for his actions in the build-up to his fight against Paul.

Danis took to Twitter to reveal that she had done so, saying:

"Nina Adgel has filed a massive lawsuit against me. She filed a restraining order against me and is seeking prison time, so the fight is in jeopardy if I’m in jail. This is actually wild but I won’t stop f**k the system come get me. Logan Paul is a dead man walking."

That wasn't all Danis had to say on the topic of the lawsuit. In a recent tweet, he used it as ammunition against Paul, saying:

"This isn't about money. Logan bullies others and resorts to NDAs and lawsuits when things don't go his way, like a cowardly rat. The only way I'm paying any money is if they go towards a suicide charity, the CryptoZoo victims, and HIV medication bills for Nina's exes."

Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul to co-main event KSI vs. Fury card on October 14th

The build-up to Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul has become extremely heated and personal, and has had many discussing whether they have crossed the line. Regardless, the fight has garnered a ton of attention due to the social media antics both Danis and Paul have been putting on.

The two will finally face off in the squared circle on October 14th in what is sure to be a grudge match. Danis, who previously pulled out of his previous fight against KSI, will be replaced by MMA fan-favorite and BKFC star 'Platinum' Mike Perry in case he withdraws from the fight against Logan Paul.

