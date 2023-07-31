Fan approval the biggest motivator for Marat Grigorian in his stellar fighting career

Winning world titles will always be the pinnacle of a fighter’s career, but Marat Grigorian has one more thing that keeps him motivated in his craft.

Grigorian is set for arguably the biggest fight of his career as he takes on Chingiz Allazov for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Ahead of his career-defining meeting, Grigorian told ONE Championship that he always feels a different kind of appreciation whenever he interacts with his fans.

The three-time Glory Kickboxing world champion makes sure to not just answer his fans’ questions, but also have short and meaningful conversations with them.

Grigorian said:

“They say, ‘I’m a big fan. Keep going. Keep fighting.’ And I ask them, ‘What are you doing? Are you training or doing something with your life? They say, ‘Yes, I’m also trying to do this sport, and I love your fighting aggressive style.’”

Grigorian will try to make those admirers proud when he takes another crack at the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

The 32-year-old had his first chance at gold when he challenged then-world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn at ONE X in March 2022. Though he lost the bout via unanimous decision, Grigorian got back up to world title contention in his following match.

The Armenian star prevailed over Turkish striker Tayfun Ozcan via unanimous decision in his next match and eventually secured a bout against Allazov.

Grigorian is 3-1 in ONE Championship and is widely regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound kickboxers in the world. Beyond Kickboxing currently ranks Grigorian as the No.7 pound-for-pound kickboxer on the planet.

A world title win against Allazov, the no.1 pound-for-pound kickboxer in the world, might push Grigorian to the top spot of the esteemed rankings.

ONE Fight Night 13 is available live and free in North America via Prime Video.