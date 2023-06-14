‘Fanboy’ Kade Ruotolo starstruck by Regian Eersel’s massive KO: “It’s amazing”

At ONE Fight Night 11, Kade Ruotolo once again represented submission grappling on the biggest and best stage possible.

Defending his ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship against Tommy Langaker, the 20-year-old sensation put on a show for the fans at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Thanks to ONE Championship’s continued progression into grappling, the best competitors in the world get the opportunity to share the stage with elite martial artists from various disciplines.

Sharing the card with fellow grapplers, strikers, and mixed martial artists from all walks of life, Kade Ruotolo couldn’t help but show his excitement surrounding one fighter that also brought the fans in Thailand to their feet.

Following his unanimous decision victory in the co-main event of the evening, two-sport world champion Regian Eersel closed the show in style by despatching his challenger in a matter of seconds.

Sending Dmitry Menshikov crashing down to the canvas with a left hook, ‘The Immortal’ continued his reign as the lightweight Muay Thai world champion.

During his post-fight interview, Kade Ruotolo showed his appreciation for Eersel and praised his statement victory that ended the June 9 bill in style.

“Just to see how calm and relaxed he was [Regian Eersel]. Yeah, it's amazing. Congrats to him. I'm such a super huge fan. Huge fan,"said Ruotolo.

Watch the full post-fight interview below:

With his 10th consecutive victory under the ONE Championship banner, Regian Eersel’s dominant two-sport world champion reign shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

North American viewers can rewatch ONE Fight Night 11 in its entirety via free replay on Amazon Prime Video.

