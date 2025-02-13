Fans agree with Colby Covington for once as 'Chaos' teases massive career move after two UFC losses in a row: "He could be a decent heel"

UFC star Colby Covington is setting his sights on a dramatic career shift from the Octagon to professional wrestling following two recent losses that have spurred fresh speculation. The 34-year-old welterweight, known for his aggressive style and polarizing persona, hinted at a potential move to WWE, igniting debate among fans and pundits.

Covington’s performances took an unexpected turn after reclaiming contender status at UFC 272 with a unanimous decision win over Jorge Masvidal. However, losses to Leon Edwards and Joaquin Buckley have led him to reconsider his long-term strategy. In a recent video clip, Covington stated:

"I want to really perfect my in-ring wrestling and my crowd-pleasing ability in the next year or two. Maybe I would go up to Orlando's WWE training centre. I want to really start perfecting my craft in the WWE and the wrestling moves and hope I can make a transition in the next year or two."

Trending

Check out Colby Covington's comments below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Social media reaction was swift, with one fan writing:

“Smart career move, he could be a decent heel on wwe with the right gimmick.”

Expand Tweet

Another wrote:

“That makes sense for Colby to be honest. I could see him make that transition after the next fight or two unless he has some unforeseen wins.”

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Colby Covington's recent revelation. [Screenshot courtesy; X]

Colby Covington vs. Michael Chiesa proposed for the TUF 33 finale

Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen, set to coach TUF 33, have proposed an unexpected season finale matchup. Rather than having the coaches step into the cage, the duo suggested that their assistant coaches—Michael Chiesa and Colby Covington—face off instead.

Both veteran coaches, who are firmly retired from competition, clarified that neither has any intention of returning to the octagon. Speaking at the TUF 33 media day, Cormier explained:

"Chael and I are talking, I have Michael Chiesa on my coaching staff, Chael has Colby Covington. Why don’t they just fight and we just coach them? That is about as close as we would both get to going back in the octagon. Why don’t those dudes fight each other?”

He added:

"Imagine how much we can instigate them. It would be awesome. We can instigate those guys for four weeks without having to get punched." [H/t: BJPenn]

Check out the full presser featuring Chael Sonnen and Daniel Cormier below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.