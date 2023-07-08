Fans almost fall victim to parody account's report of Jon Jones stealing Israel Adesanya's car - "This is too believable"

Some MMA fans have fallen victim to trolling after a parody Twitter account pretended Jon Jones had wreaked havoc at the UFC Hall of Fame ceremony and stolen Israel Adesanya's car.

Jones and Adesanya recently buried the hatchet this week following years of a bitter feud. The pair had been at a war of words with one another since 2018 and a potential bout between the two had briefly seemed likely.

'The Last Stylebender' then shocked fans this week whilst out in Las Vegas by sharing a video on Twitter of himself and 'Bones' hanging out together. The video went viral and the pair then took to their individual social media accounts to state that their feud is over and life is too short to hold grudges.

Despite their newfound friendship, it didn't stop parody account @MMAFPress from taking the opportunity to try and troll fans. They tweeted an old image of Jones' from a previous run-in with the police and pretended he had stolen Adesanya's car.

"Breaking: Jon Jones has been arrested after attending UFC Hall of Fame in Las Vegas...According to the Police report he allegedly stole and drunk drove Israel Adesanya's car"

Some fans knew the post was an immediate troll, with one fan stating the fabricated story is "too believable".

"Don't do that man, this is too believable"

Others unfortunately fell victim to the post and genuinely believe the incident took place.

"This man loves the custody than the cage"

Jon Jones praises Brittney Palmer for successful art exhibition

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones was recently a VIP guest for UFC ring girl and contemporary artist Brittney Palmer.

Palmer, alongside her work in the UFC, is a hugely talented artist and painter, reguarly updating fans about her artwork and exhibitions on her Instagram. The 36-year-old took up the hobby back in school when she suffered a serious accident that left her bed ridden. It was then that she fell in love with art and wanted to make it a career.

Jones took to Instagram to congratulate his longtime friend on her hardwork as well as praise the exhibition for being such a success. He wrote:

"Congratulations to long time homie and UFC ring girl @brittneypalmer on her dope grand opening of her new art gallery tonight. Her event was absolutely lit and I was honored to be one of the VIP guess who got to attend."

