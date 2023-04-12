Fans in awe of Superbon and Trainer Gae pushing each other’s limits

Fans reacted in awe at watching Superbon Singha Mawynn and Trainer Gae pushing each other to the limit in a new footage ONE Championship released.

Every fighter needs a coach or trainer who can motivate you to reach your full potential. The best trainers spend hours running drills and sparring sessions to encourage fighters to reach another level of excellence.

For years, Superbon has worked under one of the most famous trainers in Thailand, Trainer Gae. Like two peas in a pod, they are in sync with each other and create one of the greatest partnerships in kickboxing history to date.

ONE Championship highlighted their bond with a great throwback video.

“The pressure is ON 😤 Who pushes YOU to the limit? 💯 @superbon_banchamek.”

The video sparked big reactions from kickboxing fans online. Check out what they had to say about the Superbon-Trainer Gae dynamic below:

peteschramel2021:

"That guy must be the best Thai pad guy in history, I always see him training the greats"

ak.shots:

"Nooooooo waaaaay!!! You can’t drop HIM!!! Now the world will end!!!😁"

Addavoodiofficial:

"🙌"

aikidocobra:

🙈

alexahyin:

"@trainer_gae is legit🔥"

brunofreire77:

"Oeeeeeeeee @superbon_banchamek and @trainer_gae two living legends"

Superbon may lock arms with his trainer again if he is to reclaim his ONE featherweight kickboxing world title against reigning world titleholder Chingiz Allazov this year.

The 32-year-old superstar is currently taking a well-deserved break from competition this month to recover, but he’s shown signs of his imminent return to the circle on his Instagram page. Even while he’s away on vacation, the Thai athlete keeps his body and mind sharp by breaking a sweat in the gym in the evenings.

Keep an eye on Sportskeeda MMA for the latest developments of Superbon’s upcoming matches in ONE Championship.

Poll : 0 votes