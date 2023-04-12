Rose Namajunas has been receiving comments from fans on her Instagram handle, expressing their anticipation for her next fight. Fans are eager to see the former UFC women's strawweight champion back in the cage and have been bombarding her with comments about her fighting future.

Some fans expressed their excitement with comments like:

"'Need some ThugRose on the screen' and 'When are you going to fight again?'"

They are eagerly waiting for Namajunas to announce her next fight and showcase her skills in the octagon once again.

There were also comments from fans who reminisced about Namajuna's past achievements as the UFC champion and urged her to regain her title. One fan wrote:

"You were the champ and chanted 'I'm the best' in one of the best moments in UFC history and then gave up the belt so easily to do what? We all want to see you back in there kickin ass and chanting 'I'm the Best' once again because you are- go get your title back for good, that's yours...don't give up, we miss you!!!❤️💯. Time to put the thug back in Thug Rose!"

This comment reflects fans' support for the former women's strawweight champion and their desire to see her compete at the highest level again.

However, there were also comments expressing concern about Namajunas' recent inactivity, with one fan stating,

"It's only April and she's healthy. She hasn't fought since 2021. I don't count what she did against Carla as a fight. I used to defend her when people called her inactive, but they were right. She’s the most inactive fighter in the top 10. She’s wasting her prime doing nothing. She clearly doesn't want to be a fighter. She should come clean about it and retire."

Check out the fan's comments on Rose Namajunas' fight news anticipation below:

Rose Namajunas journey in the UFC Women's Strawweight Division

Rose Namajunas has had a remarkable career with ups and downs. Her journey to the top began in November 2017, when she secured a major upset victory against Joanna Jędrzejczyk at UFC 217 to claim the title. The Denver-based fighter then successfully defended her title in a rematch against Jędrzejczyk at UFC 223 in April 2018.

After a spinal injury in 2018, Namajunas made a comeback but lost to Jéssica Andrade in 2019. She won a rematch with Andrade in 2020 and regained the title in 2021 with a knockout win over Zhang Weili.

The former champ defended the title in 2021 but lost to Carla Esparza in her last outing back in 2022. Despite setbacks, Rose Namajunas remains a formidable competitor in the Strawweight division.

