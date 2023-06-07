YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul's latest announcement that he would star in an upcoming movie drew comparisons to mixed martial arts icon Conor McGregor from fans.

Paul's first feature film will see him play a small-town youth rising to international fame through combat sports. Fans were quick to compare him to McGregor, who recently shot for the upcoming remake of the movie Road House alongside Jake Gyllenhaal:

"McGregor wana be 😂😂😂😂"

"He wants to be Conor so badly 😂"

"Still coping conor i see"

Fans were also quick to judge the movie and express their dislike for it even before production has begun on it.

"Looks like it’s gonna be at least as bad as Fight Valley"

"Who cares"

"How original"

"Cancel culture need to come out in full force to stop this one"

Fans also delved into his abilities as a combat sports athlete and an actor:

"Does he box 40 year old mma fighters in this to ?"

"😂😂😂 combat sports and Jake Paul should not be in the same conversation. Although at least he’s Disney skills will be put to use."

"Makes sense. He can't do it in the ring so he's gotta do it behind the camera"

"Stick to MMA news please… and what the hell is ‘breaking news’ about this?!😂"

Jake Paul was also accused of wanting to stay relevant in the combat sports space:

"why isn’t this world str8 up like why can’t everyone just admit that he is doing everything he can to stay relevant. We don’t want that shit. We got all the rocky movies.. get a job Jake, a real one just cuz your brother made it doesn’t mean you have to too."

Check out the replies in the screenshot collage below:

Fans' replies. [via Instagram]

Jake Paul calls out Dana White on his hypocrisy over Francis Ngannou

Dana White has been quick to discredit Francis Ngannou ever since the former heavyweight champion exited the UFC and signed with PFL, the same promotion that Jake Paul signed for.

While, Ngannou has continuously claimed to be the baddest man on the planet, White has not been on the same page. Paul referenced an earlier quote from the UFC president which compared 'The Predator' to current heavyweight champ Jon Jones.

Paul wrote:

"Wasn’t Dana the same person that said “If I’m Jon Jones watching Francis Ngannou, I’m moving to 185 pounds.”…yes he 100% was. So… Francis Ngannou is the baddest man on the planet. Dana confirmed that while he controlled Francis."

Check out the tweet below:

Jake Paul @jakepaul



Francis Ngannou is the baddest man on the planet. Dana confirmed that while he controlled Francis.



Dana sits there talking about “I don’t do… MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



"We figured out how to pay Floyd, we'll figure out how to pay you too, Tyson."



"We figured out how to pay Floyd, we'll figure out how to pay you too, Tyson."

Full interview: Dana White is making a BIG MONEY challenge to Tyson Fury to fight Jon Jones in UFC."We figured out how to pay Floyd, we'll figure out how to pay you too, Tyson."Full interview: bit.ly/UFC45Videos Dana White is making a BIG MONEY challenge to Tyson Fury to fight Jon Jones in UFC. 😳 "We figured out how to pay Floyd, we'll figure out how to pay you too, Tyson."Full interview: bit.ly/UFC45Videos https://t.co/JzBlbCLEpZ Wasn't Dana the same person that said "If I'm Jon Jones watching Francis Ngannou, I'm moving to 185 pounds."…yes he 100% was. So…Francis Ngannou is the baddest man on the planet. Dana confirmed that while he controlled Francis.Dana sits there talking about "I don't do… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Wasn't Dana the same person that said "If I'm Jon Jones watching Francis Ngannou, I'm moving to 185 pounds."…yes he 100% was. So…Francis Ngannou is the baddest man on the planet. Dana confirmed that while he controlled Francis. Dana sits there talking about "I don't do… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

