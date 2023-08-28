Fans chime in on champ vs. champ battle between Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade

MMA
By Duane Lucas Pascua
Modified Aug 28, 2023 16:37 GMT
Jonathan Haggerty | Image courtesy of ONE

At ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6, ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty will face ONE bantamweight MMA king Fabricio Andrade in a champion vs. champion superfight.

The two striking savants will square off for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. We can't remember a time when two world champions of two different combat sports fight for a world title of another sport. That fact alone makes this bout historic already.

ONE posted a training video of Jonathan Haggerty ahead of ONE Fight Night 15:

"These elbows were made to HURT 💪 How will ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Jonathan Haggerty fare in a kickboxing title match against Fabricio Andrade on October 6 at ONE Fight Night 15 on @primevideo? @jhaggerty_"

Fans took it to the comments section to chime in on who wins this historic battle. Here are some of the noteworthy ones:

Comments on ONE's video

@adt_tattoo has a hot take on Haggerty's chances:

"Well, there's no way I'm going to say I don't think he has the power to KO him🤐 because I said that last fight & we all know how that went. But seriously that step through knee from Andrade is a danger for anyone & he doesn't have to worry about takedowns. I can't wait to see what happens in this fight👊"

Here are more comments:

More comments on ONE's video

@lorraineukgreeneyes, however, has a different take as she is siding with her fellow UK native:

"Tough young man @jhaggerty_ he’s def a warrior not disrespecting his future opponents but he is gonna be a very hard challenge that’s just my opinion. 🙌🙌🔥🔥🔥"

ONE Fight Night 15 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

