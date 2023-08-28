Fans chime in on champ vs. champ battle between Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade

At ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6, ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty will face ONE bantamweight MMA king Fabricio Andrade in a champion vs. champion superfight.

The two striking savants will square off for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. We can't remember a time when two world champions of two different combat sports fight for a world title of another sport. That fact alone makes this bout historic already.

ONE posted a training video of Jonathan Haggerty ahead of ONE Fight Night 15:

"These elbows were made to HURT 💪 How will ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Jonathan Haggerty fare in a kickboxing title match against Fabricio Andrade on October 6 at ONE Fight Night 15 on @primevideo? @jhaggerty_"

Fans took it to the comments section to chime in on who wins this historic battle. Here are some of the noteworthy ones:

Comments on ONE's video

@adt_tattoo has a hot take on Haggerty's chances:

"Well, there's no way I'm going to say I don't think he has the power to KO him🤐 because I said that last fight & we all know how that went. But seriously that step through knee from Andrade is a danger for anyone & he doesn't have to worry about takedowns. I can't wait to see what happens in this fight👊"

Here are more comments:

More comments on ONE's video

@lorraineukgreeneyes, however, has a different take as she is siding with her fellow UK native:

"Tough young man @jhaggerty_ he’s def a warrior not disrespecting his future opponents but he is gonna be a very hard challenge that’s just my opinion. 🙌🙌🔥🔥🔥"

ONE Fight Night 15 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.