Fans claim Tommy Fury is on the "Paddy Pimblett diet" as recent pictures reveal 'TNT' has bulked up considerably

British boxer Tommy Fury appears to have adopted the Paddy Pimblett diet, as evidenced by recent photos of him that have been making the rounds online. Pimblett is notorious for bulking up significantly between fights, to the point of being unrecognizable.

Paddy Pimblett's love of food should come as no surprise to MMA fans. 'Baddy' is known to partake in a number of guilty pleasures, including, but not limited to, the In-N-Out 4x4 special, which consists of four burgers and four pieces of cheese.

However, Pimblett's voracious appetite and subsequent weight gain have been a problem for the UFC, as the promotion has to factor in the fact that the UK star cannot compete on short notice and instead requires careful advance scheduling.

Tommy Fury was last seen inside the boxing ring against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul earlier in February this year. 'TNT' won the back-and-forth fight by split decision. Fury is well-known for his toned and well-maintained physique; however, recent images of the British boxer indicate otherwise.

This prompted fans to speculate that Fury is perhaps indulging in the Paddy Pimblett diet:

"Tommy Fury is on the Paddy Pimblett diet."

"Tommy Fury is on the Paddy Pimblett diet."

Another fan wrote:

"He’s on that “No Pressure” diet. Literally lifted the world off his shoulders with his win over Paul."

Yet another fan wrote:

"He's on that "I'm a new dad and I'm stress eating from that, but I'm also a new millionaire so I'm relax eating from that"

"He's on that "I'm a new dad and I'm stress eating from that, but I'm also a new millionaire so I'm relax eating from that"

Check out some of the reactions below:

He said "I beat that Paul guy I'm done now "

It's crazy how professional fighters can just shapeshift like this in a matter of weeks and go back to being ripped

Apparently he gained 25kgs in 6 weeks!!!! Tf did he eat, his baby?!

His wife got pregnant for him, so he went pregnant for her

Lol that boxing payday hits diff same thing happened with Billy joe Saunders after canelo

Living up to the name Fury

What did Paddy Pimblett say after Tommy Fury's victory over Jake Paul earlier this year?

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury fought on February 26 in Saudi Arabia, with the latter coming out on top. Although this was their first meeting inside the boxing ring, there had been over two years of trash talk preceding the match. Fury had been scheduled to fight the American twice before, but he had to pull out both times.

Jake Paul lost the fight by split decision despite scoring a knockdown on Fury in the eighth round. Two judges had it 76-73 for Fury, while a third had it 75-74 for Paul.

Tommy Fury has won via split decision. Jake Paul has been silenced for the first time ever.

UFC lightweight star Paddy Pimblett gave his thoughts on the fight in an interview with TMZSports. Pimblett criticized Paul's performance and labeled him a "terrible boxer" :

"It seems to me like Tommy Fury was boxing badly against his last few opponents on purpose, know what I mean? Or Jake Paul is just a terrible boxer, even worse than I thought. I was giving him more credit than I thought he deserved. I don't think it was a split-decision, either. I thought it was a unanimous decision. Tommy won most rounds."

Catch Paddy Pimblett's comments below:

