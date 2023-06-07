Fans believe Danielle Kelly deserves the opportunity to compete for a ONE Championship world title.

Over the past year and a half, Kelly has emerged as one of the biggest superstars in ONE’s expansion into submission grappling. Now that she’s established a 2-0-1 record, the 27-year-old hopes the promotion will make a women’s world title to continue building her resume.

Danielle Kelly recently posted a picture on Instagram of her grappling against Ayaka Miura with the caption saying:

“3-0 in the ONE circle….. no title shot? 😢😢😢😢 (last match was catchweight) I think with my performances I’m deserving of one. 105/115 I’m ready”

Fans filled the comments section with support for Danielle Kelly’s ONE world championship aspirations, including some saying:

“I’ve enjoyed your performances and believe you should be in the Title shot discussion after one more solid performance, and then either in a Title Bout in your next or after your next match!”

“👏👏👏👏 ONE should do a #1 contender match for 105 or 115 & you get an opponent for the 1st women's grappling strap 🤘 most exciting competitor on earth, get her some challengers! You put the work in, you deserve it, you earned this 👏”

“We need the belt @onechampionship. It’s time. This summer. Book it. DK is burning with desire right now. It’s her destiny to hold the inaugural woman’s Atomweight grappling belt.”

“Whatever they do you better be getting a title for the next fight or two. Very deserving”

Danielle Kelly's impressive run in ONE Championship

Danielle Kelly made her ONE Championship debut in March 2022 before the promotion changed the scoring criteria to prevent a draw. As a result, the American has a draw on her record against Mei Yamaguchi. Nonetheless, Kelly’s performance earned her a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Kelly has made a statement in her last two appearances in the Circle. After submitting Mariia Molchanova and defeating Ayaka Miura, the 27-year-old has become a fan favorite and proved to be one of the best female submission grapplers on the planet. Only time will tell when ONE decides to make an inaugural world title match with her.

