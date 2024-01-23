It looks like fans won’t be satisfied until Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Rodtang Jitmuangnon fight in a five-round Muay Thai rematch.

In September 2023, fans witnessed a must-see fantasy matchup when Superlek and Rodtang fought in a Muay Thai bout at ONE Friday Fights 34. Unfortunately, ‘The Kicking Machine’ missed weight, changing their fight from five rounds to three and making him ineligible to win the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

The Thai superstars lived up to the hype by delivering three action-packed rounds. Yet, fans weren’t overly happy with the result, as Superlek won by unanimous decision, and some people questioned whether he could've gone to another six minutes.

ONE recently shared a tribute on Instagram for the epic battle with the following caption:

“Friends, rivals, legends 🤝 Before Superlek defends his flyweight kickboxing crown against Japanese striking legend Takeru at ONE 165 on January 28, dive into the unseen side of “The Kicking Machine’s” historic rivalry with flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang 🏆 @superlek789”

Fans filled the Instagram comment section with calls for a rematch between Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Rodtang Jitmuangnon:

“Need a rematch where they both make the weight, someone at that level of fighting has a weight advantage it's gonna make a difference”

“We need the rematch!!!”

“Rodtang won that imo. Rematch needed”

“Rematch please 🙏”

“Toughest fight is the history of ONE Championship”

“Great fight but no way Superlek makes it past round 4 cuz he was gassed out! We want a rematch!”

What’s next for Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Rodtang Jitmuangnon?

Rodtang Jitmuangnon hasn’t fought since his war with Superlek Kiatmoo9. On January 28, Rodtang was scheduled to fight Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa in a kickboxing bout at ONE 165 in Japan. Unfortunately, he suffered a severe injury and was forced to pull out.

Superlek saw an opportunity once Rodtang withdrew and agreed to take his place. As a result, there are added stakes in the ONE 165 main event at Ariake Arena, as ‘The Kicking Machine’ will give Takeru a chance to secure the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title in his promotional debut.