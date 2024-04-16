Joe Rogan's unexpected display of emotion during the opening moments of UFC 300's broadcast sparked a wave of reactions from fans. The longtime commentator, known for his stoicism, choked back tears while expressing his amazement at the sport's growth and his pride in being part of its journey.

Rogan, who has been with the UFC since UFC 12 in 2004, shared his heartfelt message alongside the broadcast partners Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier. Rogan said, with a thick voice of emotion:

"I'm so fired up, I mean, I've been here since UFC 12. So just the fact that it became the sport that it is today is beyond my wildest imagination. TO be here for this card with you guys, for UFC 300, I am just blown away."

The raw emotions surprised many fans, sparking a wave of reactions on social media. Some fans lauded Rogan's passion and loyalty to the sport, writing:

"This is what you want in the sport. Someone passionate and who gives a fuck about seeing it grow."

"This is what you call loyalty"

Several others chimed in with comments like:

"Those Mushrooms work well."

"He's been there longer than all of us tbh 💔🥲Respect"

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Joe Rogan at UFC 300

Joe Rogan believes past-his-prime Mike Tyson can knockout out Jake Paul

UFC commentator Joe Rogan believes boxing legend Mike Tyson can knockout out Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in their upcoming exhibition bout.

The highly anticipated yet controversial fight between the 58-year-old Tyson and the 27-year-old Paul has sparked debate due to the vast age difference. Many fans are concerned about Tyson's health when stepping into the ring against a much younger opponent.

However, on his podcast, Rogan offered hope to Tyson fans, suggesting a glimpse of his former dominance could be enough to secure victory.

Rogan said:

"It's weird that we're even talking about. the guy from Disney is gonna fight Mike Tyson, the YouTube kid. If Tyson can have a flashback to the glory days, if there's just a moment where he just sees a combination and empties it on him, that would be wild to watch."

He further added:

"If he's physically capable of recapturing 70% of what he used to do, just dealing with that, just dealing with that, with probably 90% of the power. 70% of physical ability and 90% of the power because the power is not gone, you see it when he hits. a bag. The power is there, 100%."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

