Fans have fun in Nong-O’s parental bonding with his son

At ONE Fight Night 9, Nong-O Hama will look to continue one of the greatest runs ONE Championship has ever seen by producing his 11th straight win inside the circle.

The bantamweight Muay Thai world champion has looked unbeatable since signing with the promotion, and even more worrying for his opponents, he has started racking up the finishes.

On April 21, he will once again headline an event at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium when he faces the bantamweight division’s newest contender, the former flyweight world champion Jonathan Haggerty .

Haggerty is a well-respected competitor in Muay Thai. Despite his credibility, it would be a huge shock if he was able to dethrone the bantamweight titleholder.

At ONE on Prime Video 4 in November last year, ‘The General’ made his bantamweight debut with a majority decision win over Vladimir Kuzmin to set up this dream match-up.

Ahead of the huge main event showdown, ONE Championship posted a video on Instagram of Nong-O preparing for his fight whilst simultaneously spending time with his son:

“Father and son bonding time 😳 Can the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion keep the belt in Thailand when he takes on striking sensation Jonathan Haggerty on April 21 at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video? @nongogaiyanghadao”

Fans reacted to the video in the comments below the post.

@360tien wrote:

“Son‘s expression, this is personal 😤😤”

@bruce.0.6.0.2. added:

“No dinner for him.🤣”

@naythit_linntun stated:

“You already know Nong O is waiting for his son to become a teenage and absolutely just destroy him in sparring”

@mr.smittyxx wrote:

“Young Nong-O got 🔥”

The world champion will face Jonathan Haggerty in the main event of ONE Fight Night 9 on April 21. The entire card will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

