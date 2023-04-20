Fans get hyped for Mikey Musumeci’s ONE Fight Night 10 showdown against Osamah Almarwai

Fans expressed their excitement for Mikey Musumeci’s upcoming match at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video: Johnson vs. Moraes III.

On May 5, ONE Championship will travel to Colorado for its first live event on U.S. soil. The fight card is stacked with talent, including three world championship bouts to end the night. In the first world title fight, Musumeci is looking to defend his flyweight submission grappling throne against Osamah Almarwai.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ posted an update on Instagram reminding fans that there are only three weeks until ONE Fight Night 10. There were a lot of positive comments, including some saying:

“I think Mikey needs an X-Ray to verify he’s got that dog in him.”

“Awesome! One more hash mark for Darth Rigatoni!”

“And I say @mikeymusumeci puts on his mean face and smashes this!! 👏👏👏👏👏”

“Can't wait I'll be in the stands w pizza 🤌🏼”

Mikey Musumeci last competed in January, defending his ONE flyweight submission grappling championship for the first time against Gantumur Bayanduuren. ‘Darth Rigatoni’ holds a promotional record of 3-0, but he arguably has his toughest test yet waiting at the sold-out 1stBank Center on May 5.

Osamah Almarwai shouldn’t be underestimated just because he’s never competed in ONE. ‘Osa’ is coming off a phenomenal year, becoming the 2022 IBJJF No-Gi world champion, IBJJF Pan No-Gi champion, IBJJF American Nationals No-GI Champion, and the IBJJF Masters World champion. The 31-year-old plans to continue building momentum by taking out Mikey Musumeci.

ONE Fight Night 10 can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

