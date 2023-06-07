Fans getting the feels for Liam Harrison’s impending return to the Circle

Fans have voiced the motivational impact that Liam Harrison’s comeback has created for them.

On August 26, 2022, Harrison suffered a severe knee injury in a loss against then-world champion Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship. As a result, the Leeds native was forced to undergo surgery, leading to a treacherous recovery process.

Nearly a year later, Harrison is preparing for a return to competition in the coming months. ‘Hitman’ recently shared an Instagram video with an inspirational voiceover about never giving up. The post was captioned:

“Monday motivation….the comeback from this injury so far has been mentally and physically tough and draining but we’re almost there….on the final straight now with my rehab, ready to get straight back where I left off #mondaymotivation #muaythai #thecomeback”

Fans showed a massive amount of support for Liam Harrison’s Instagram post, including some saying:

“Love the Liam Harrison journey. Just pure blood, guts and glory.🔥”

Instagram comment

“Your an inspiration for me. Keep going! Your fans are looking forward to seeing you back up! You got this man”

Instagram comment

“That speech with your video…. 🥊 right in the feels. Followed you a while bro. Love your content, your work and your ethics. Much respect 👊🏼”

Instagram comment

“Bulletproof mindset! I 💯 believe you’ve still got more in the tank! Get after it 👊”

Instagram comment

Liam Harrison's comeback trail

Once he returns from injury, Liam Harrison plans to pick up right where he left off. Luckily for him, a new world champion is running the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai division, giving him a solid chance at securing another world title shot.

In April of this year, Jonathan Haggerty shocked the world by knocking out Nong-O Hama in the first round. The last two months have featured Haggerty and Harrison calling each other out, leading to rumors about the action-packed matchup being next. Only time will tell if ONE decides to make the fight or give ‘Hitman’ a different opponent for his highly-anticipated return.

Poll : 0 votes