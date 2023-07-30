Fans give their early predictions for Smilla Sundell-Jackie Buntan rematch

Fight fans across the world have made their predictions for the pending Muay Thai world title saga between Smilla Sundell and Jackie Buntan this week.

Their highly anticipated Muay Thai rematch will finally come to fruition on September 29 in Singapore at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video. Fans have responded to their pending superfight in droves, getting downright hyped for their feud on social media platforms like Instagram.

The event has spurred so much interest that it’s become a topic of major discussion amongst the fans, as they choose the potential winner out of the two fighters.

Check out some of their poignant predictions below:

Reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world titleholder Smilla Sundell had a highly successful start to her young career by beating Jackie Buntan via dominant decision for the inaugural title at ONE 156 last year.

The Swedish striker went down in the history books as the youngest person to ever win a Muay Thai world championship, setting the record at 17 years old against a highly experienced competitor in Buntan.

She returned to the stage in May for ONE Friday Fights 18, where she successfully defended her title by decision against Serbian prospect Milana Bjelogrlic, defying all odds and proving her world-elite skills once again in dominant fashion.

Jackie Buntan has also experienced some success following her loss to Sundell. She’s made major improvements to her game in terms of technical skill and strategy to earn her two dominant wins against Amber Kitchen and Diandra Martin respectively.

Therefore, it will be very interesting to see the improvements both women have made since their first match in 2021. As fans would agree, Smilla vs. Buntan II, is going to look and feel a whole lot different.

All ONE Fight Night events are broadcast live and for free in North America via Amazon Prime Video.

