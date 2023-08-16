Fans left mesmerised as Paige VanZant defies gravity with flawless handstand

Paige VanZant recently scorched the internet with her latest workout picture on social media. The former UFC star posted herself performing a gravity-defying perfect handstand and even managed to make it look easy.

Donning a stunning swimsuit, '12 Gauge' posted the picture of her handstand on Twitter and captioned it:

"Too easy!"

Fans couldn't help but be impressed at her toned physique and feat of athleticism. They took to the post's comments section to make their thoughts known.

Paige VanZant fought in the UFC's strawweight and flyweight divisions from 2013 to 2020. She held a record of 8-5 in MMA before leaving. She then signed with BKFC in August 2020.

She lost both of her bare-knuckle boxing fights. The 29-year-old hasn't competed since her last fight against Rachael Ostovich at BKFC 19 in July 2021.

How many times did Paige VanZant fight in the UFC?

Paige VanZant was one of 11 women signed by the UFC in December 2013 for its newly-formed women's strawweight division.

'12 Gauge' made her debut against Kailin Curran in 2014 and secured a stunning third-round TKO victory. She won the 'Fight of the Night' bonus in her first outing and went on to secure three back-to-back wins. Her tenure with the promotion lasted six years and saw her achieve a 5-4 record in the octagon.

After her three-fight win streak in the UFC, Paige VanZant faced Rose Namajunas at UFC Fight Night 80. Namajunas broke VanZant's winning streak and defeated her via fifth-round submission. While her UFC record wasn't the most impressive, '12 Gauge' holds a notable win over MMA veteran Felice Herrig. VanZant also put up a strong fight against former Invicta atomweight champion Michelle Waterson.

In her last UFC fight, VanZant suffered a first-round submission defeat to mercurial flyweight Amanda Ribas. During her time in the promotion, she secured two submissions, two knockouts, and one decision win.