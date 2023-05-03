Fans are lit a week before trilogy match between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes

Fans voiced their excitement for the upcoming trilogy fight between ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes.

On May 5, ONE Championship is traveling to Colorado for their first event in North America. Although there are a handful of intriguing matchups at ONE Fight Night 10, the majority of the attention is surrounding the world title bout between Johnson and Moraes in the main event.

ONE recently hyped up fans with an Instagram post that said:

“The trilogy match goes down in LESS THAN A WEEK 🤯 Are you ready to witness history on May 5 as Demetrious Johnson defends the flyweight throne against Adriano Moraes in the main event of ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video? 🏆 @mighty @moraesadrianomma”

Fans filled the comment section with enthusiasm, including some saying:

“Let’s gooo, see you in Colorado”

“Yesssssssssssssssssss!!! Been ready since you announced this! Can't wait! 🔥🔥🔥”

“ I just know Moraes still mentally shook after that brutal knee he took the jaw in their last fight. DJ by any way he wants.”

“Team @mighty all day, lets gooo!”

Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes isn’t the only reason to watch ONE Fight Night 10. The historic event will also feature two other world championship bouts - Rodtang Jitmuangnon (c) vs. Edgar Tabares for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title and Mikey Musumeci (c) vs. Osamah Almarwai for the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title.

ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video goes down at 1stBank Center and can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

