Fans marvel at Nong-O’s bullish ways heading into ONE Fight Night 9

Nong-O Hama will look to deliver another memorable performance in front of the live Lumpinee Boxing Stadium crown this Friday night. Headlining ONE Fight Night 9 at the iconic venue, Nong-O will put his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title on the line against streaking contender Jonathan Haggerty.

With mere hours remaining before the two world-class strikers step inside the ring for an all-out war, ONE Championship highlighted Nong-O’s ferocity in a recent clip shared on Instagram.

“Sweeping Nong-O is a bad idea 😤 Nong-O defends the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title from Jonathan Haggerty on April 21 at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video! Who will come⁠ out victorious?”

Taking to the comments section on Instagram, fans shared their excitement over seeing Nong-O return to action this Friday night, saying:

daaarwiin: That killer stare down when the opponent is down 🔥🔥🔥

sadettink82: Man I love Haggerty but I just don’t see anyone beating this man.

strawhatwst: Man this Friday is def gonna be a night to remember 🔥

Over the last five years, Nong-O Hama has established himself as perhaps the greatest Muay Thai practitioner alive today.

Scoring 10 straight wins inside the Circle, the reigning bantamweight king has an incredible five-in-a-row by way of knockout. Those KOs have come against some of the biggest names in the art of eight limbs, including Saemapetch Fairtex, Liam ‘The Hitman’ Harrison, and Alaverdi Ramazanov.

Of course, his opponent is no slouch when it comes to getting the job done inside the cage. Mixing it up with some of the best in the world himself, Jonathan Haggerty knows what it takes to win the big one. He will look to do just that this Friday night.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 9 live and for free in U.S. primetime.

