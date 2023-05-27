Fans marvel at Regian Eersel’s crazy 21-fight winning streak ahead of ONE Fight Night 11

Fans praised Regian Eersel after ONE Championship reminded everyone that he’s on a 21-fight winning streak.

Since making his ONE debut in April 2018, ‘The Immortal’ has solidified himself as one the most talented and accomplished strikers in the promotion. Along with the ONE lightweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world titles, the Suriname-born fighter is riding a 21-fight win streak, including nine wins in ONE Championship.

The promotion recently showcased Eersel’s impressive run on Instagram by sharing a graphic of his accomplishments. Fans filled the comment section with praise and enthusiasm, including some saying:

“Don’t think anyone is able to beat him at the moment! Very good fighter with his legendary on the way!🔥”

“❤️🔥🔥🔥 He can do it!! I believe it 💯 ❤️💪🏻”

“He is one belt away from unifying the lightweight division 🔥🔥”

“22 incoming”

After winning back-to-back title fights against Sinsamut Klinmee, Regian Eersel looks to defend the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world championship on June 9. Eersel will be facing added stakes as his historic winning streak could be ended by a promotional newcomer.

Dmitry Menshikov may not be the most well-known fighter in ONE Championship, but he has what it takes to pull off the massive upset against Eersel. Menshikov is a former Glory fighter with a lifetime Muay Thai/kickboxing record of 27-2. The Russian has a reputation for being a knockout artist after securing 19 KO/TKOs.

Regian Eersel vs. Dmitry Menshikov will headline ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video, which goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

