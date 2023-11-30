Fans mock Paige VanZant for saying that Taylor Swift and NFL's Travis Kelce's love story is for "publicity" 

Fans have mocked former UFC women's fighter Paige VanZant for her claims that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love story is fake.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship has become the topic of discussion over the past few months. While it has mostly been met with love and appreciation, Paige VanZant feels something is amiss.

During an episode of her new podcast, A Kicka** Love Story, VanZant said:

"I think that the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce love story, I believe that it's 100% fake. Come for me Swifties... It is publicity, it is one, and it's huge for the NFL because yes the NFL is big, Taylor Swift is huge and now she is getting an entirely different demographic to come watch the NFL... It's a huge publicity play on both fronts."

VanZant's comments have angered fans of the pair, who flooded the comments section of her post by expressing their disregard for her opinion.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"She's giving vibes like she's the kind who speaks of her opinions like they're facts"

"Not very smart is that one"

"People believe the earth is flat, doesn't make them smart"

Fan reactions

Paige VanZant worried about the "stigma" before joining OnlyF*ns

While joining the exclusive content-sharing platform OnlyF*ns has certainly changed Paige VanZant's life for the better, she said that she was initially worried about the move. During an appearance on the Only Stans show, VanZant stated:

"I was nervous about the stigma, but now... It’s hard to walk away... When you’re one of those people that were born poor... and then you become rich, it’s almost like you always just feel poor."

She added:

"So you always want to continue to work hard, and I am lucky I’m in a position where I have been able to help my family. So it justifies doing exclusive content, knowing that I’m helping take care of everybody around me.”

Catch her comments in the video below (29:05):