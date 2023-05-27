UFC presenter Megan Olivi is always on point with her interviews and event coverage and is a familiar face to all fans. She recently donned an outfit similar to American actor and musician Jared Leto, posted it on Instagram, and left it to the fans to decide who wore it better.

"Since you all loved the purple suit from my last post, serious question: Who wore it better… me or Jared? 😳🕺😂"

Leto was very popular in the comments as his look was praised by fans.

Jared Leto is known to experiment wildly with his style and sport bold looks. His accessories such as a seashell purse got more love from the fans than any other element from both looks.

There were various comments speculating on the sexuality of Jared Leto

Megan Olivi was also picked by many fans as the one with the better rendition of the purple outfit.

Megan Olivi apologizes to Jamahal Hill and clarifies the misunderstanding

A recent interview conducted by Megan Olivi with Johnny Walker saw her mistakenly address UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill as the interim champion.

Olivi was called out by Hill in a tweet and asked if she felt that way. She promptly clarified in a now-deleted video tweet that she misspoke and immediately corrected herself in the interview itself.

'Sweet Dreams' appreciated the prompt response and admitted he didn't watch the interview properly earlier:

Jamahal Hill @JamahalH @MeganOlivi You did and I didnt catch that the first watch!! It’s always been nothing but respect between us and I appreciate u @MeganOlivi You did and I didnt catch that the first watch!! It’s always been nothing but respect between us and I appreciate u

However, fans continued to go at Megan Olivi for her mistake which prompted Jamahal Hill to issue another tweet to quell things down.

Jamahal Hill @JamahalH Y’all chill on @MeganOlivi I was getting on a plane a didn’t listen close enough to the clip!!! She made a mistake and immediately corrected herself!! It’s always been nothing but love and respect between us!!! Y’all chill on @MeganOlivi I was getting on a plane a didn’t listen close enough to the clip!!! She made a mistake and immediately corrected herself!! It’s always been nothing but love and respect between us!!!

