Fans rally behind Jonathan Haggerty ahead of ONE Fight Night 9

Fans are rallying behind British striker Jonathan Haggerty as he heads into his high-stakes main event showdown with Muay Thai superstar Nong-O Hama.

This Friday night, ‘The General’ will attempt to do what no man has done thus far inside the Circle by defeating the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, and becoming a two-time titleholder himself.

Taking to Instagram, Jonathan Haggerty and his sponsor OG Fightwear are fired up and ready to deliver a show in front of a raucous crowd at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

“The General is Ready for Battle 💥🥊

“@jhaggerty_ is looking to end Nong-O’s reign for the @onechampionship Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship this weekend at ONE Fight Night 9, and what better venue for this epic showdown than the legendary Lumpinee Stadium, Bangkok.

“The British former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion is looking stronger than ever after moving up to Bantamweight, and has been smashing the fight camp at @lamaimuaythai with @knowles.christianstrikingcoach 🇹🇭🇬🇧

“LET’S GOOOO @jhaggerty_ 🔥🔥🔥”

Fans on social media were quick to throw their support behind Haggerty in the Instagram comments, saying:

chuabacka: @jhaggerty_ the next champ

Damien.clarke.82: The whole of the uk is in your corner!!!…Cant wait…Come in General 🙌🏻💯👊⭐️🔥

lify_don: 👊🏻 JH u r best .🔥

Riding a three-fight win streak, Jonathan Haggerty has momentum on his side and big fight experience to boot. Having shared the Circle with some of the biggest names in Muay Thai, including ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon on two separate occasion. ‘The General’ will go into his ONE Fight Night 9 clash with plenty of confidence and support in his homeland.

Haggerty will need all the help he can get as he meets a true icon of the sport. With more than 300 career bouts and a 10-fight undefeated streak, Nong-O Hama has looked virtually unstoppable over the last half-decade.

Is Jonathan Haggerty the man to stop Nong-O’s reign over the bantamweight division? Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can find out this Friday night as ONE Fight Night 9 will air live and for free in U.S. primetime.

