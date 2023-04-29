Fans have weighed in as a veteran fighter, who's on a 14-fight losing streak, is set to return to the cage for a bare-knuckle MMA bout. Some have jested about the longtime competitor's record and long-running losing streak.

Alternatively, others suggested that despite his string of losses, the fan-favorite athlete remains an entertaining fighter to watch. The fighter in question is none other than fearsome KO artist Charles Bennett, who's also known by the monikers 'Krazy Horse' and 'Felony.' Bennett is set to face Keith Speed at Gamebred Fighting Championship 4.

Charles Bennett has lost his past 14 mixed martial arts bouts, including his bare-knuckle mixed martial arts bouts. Bennett's last victory came against Minoru Kimura in a fight that he won via TKO in just seven seconds at a Rizin event back in September 2016.

The return of Bennett has elicited several intriguing reactions from fans. Responding to a tweet regarding Bennett's upcoming fight and his losing streak, one fan suggested that the 43-year-old fighter is still a G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time), implying that Bennett is still a fighting legend:

"Still a goat lol"

Meanwhile, another fan alluded to Bennett's ability to pique the audience's interest. The fan tweeted:

"Number 1 draw in the world let’s fkn go Charles!!!!!"

Besides, a fan jested that Bennett's 14-fight losing streak is the greatest in combat sports:

"the real greatest streak in combat sports"

One Twitter user referenced Bennett's seven-second knockout victory over Minoru Kimura and wrote:

"7 second ko for the W tho"

Another Twitter user tweeted a GIF that insinuated that Bennett is a king. The GIF's content read as follows:

"The return of the king."

One fan seemingly brought up Charles Bennett's penchant for getting caught in submissions, including the RNC (rear-naked choke). Implying that Bennett's next opponent doesn't pose much of a submission threat, the fan tweeted:

"No fear of the RNC this time though"

Another fan tweeted a G.O.A.T. emoji while addressing Bennett.

Furthermore, one Twitter user brought up Will Cairns, an MMA fighter who's believed to have an MMA record of 1 win and 42 losses. Bennett, for his part, boasts an MMA record of 30 wins, 43 losses, and 2 draws. The Twitter user wrote:

"He's no Will Cairns"

Speaking about Bennett's fight record, one fan tweeted:

"that fight record is insane"

Moreover, another fan indicated that perhaps Bennett is in dire need of money to pay child support, which is why he keeps fighting despite his inability to win:

"child support is a mtfkr"

Charles Bennett's scheduled bare-knuckle MMA fight at Gamebred Fighting Championship 4

Charles Bennett is booked to face Keith Speed at the upcoming bare-knuckle MMA event promoted by former UFC megastar Jorge Masvidal. Masvidal runs Gamebred Boxing, which is a boxing organization. He also operates Gamebred Fighting Championship, which is a bare-knuckle mixed martial arts organization.

The upcoming Gamebred Fighting Championship 4 event will take place on May 5th, 2023, at the FLA Live arena in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. It's expected to feature the return of Charles Bennett, who'll fight Keith Speed in a 145-pound bare-knuckle MMA bout at the event.

The Jorge Masvidal-promoted GFC 4 event will be headlined by a 265-pound bare-knuckle MMA matchup between former UFC star Roy Nelson and Dillon Cleckler.

