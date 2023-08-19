Fans react to highlight reel of ONE Championship’s amazing female athletes

ONE Championship is jam-packed with some of the most fiercest and hard-hitting women athletes on the planet.

For as long as ONE has existed, there’s been an unprecedented rise of amazing female athletes on the roster. So much so that you could compile a good double-sided track album to highlight some of their greatest hits.

Hypothetically, the album would have to include Stamp Fairtex’s thunderous ground and pounds, Janet Todd’s masterful one-kick knockouts, Angela Lee’s submission beatdowns, and Xiong Jing Nan’s concussive power-striking.

But, oh wait. ONE Championship has already done that and in the form of an Instagram highlight reel for the social media fanatics out there.

They captioned the track with the caption:

“The ONE roster features some HARD-HITTING ladies 👊.”

ONE Championship is getting all the fans hyped up for its first-all female headliner, ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham, which is scheduled to take place on Friday, September 29, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore.

The main attraction will be spearheaded by none-other than former two-sport world champion Stamp Fairtex and No. 2 atomweight contender Ham Seo Hee for the ONE interim atomweight MMA belt.

Both women are expected to put on a legendary front to determine the No.1 atomweight in the world.

To accompany the stars above, we have a thrilling champion vs. champion co-main event, which features the return of ONE strawweight Muay Thai queen Smilla Sundell, who will defend her crown against ONE atomweight Muay Thai champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

Don’t miss the opportunity to watch the best female athletes live or on-screen next month at ONE Fight Night 14, it’s going to be a banger!

All ONE Fight Night events are broadcast live and for free in North America via Amazon Prime Video.