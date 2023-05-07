Alex Pereira has been roasted relentlessly by fans online after his predictions for UFC 288 went 0/5.

The main card featured a Brazilian fighter in four of the five bouts, and it was clear that 'Poatan' may have allowed some bias for his compatriots to cloud his judgment.

@MMAThanos toppled the first domino by uploading the following to Twitter:

"What was Poatan cooking"

Several fans hinted at the possibility that Pereira hadn't fully recovered from his KO loss to Israel Adesanya at UFC 287 in April. @nawf_dj said:

"Izzy knocked some screws loose"

@modelo_spidey said:

"Adesanya did a number on that man"

@jonxhtheyers said:

"Bro still concussed"

One fan thinks that Alex Pereira may have created his version of the 'Drake Curse':

"Damn, the Poatan curse may have been born"

大谷ヤギ @GodzEyE10 @MMAThanos I mean 4 Brazilians what did you think was gonna happen @MMAThanos I mean 4 Brazilians what did you think was gonna happen

UFC 288 featured several surprising results, including a KO win for Yan Xiaonan over Jessica Andrade.

Aljamain Sterling was able to defend his belt after he defeated Henry Cejudo via split decision in the main event. 'Funk Master' made history by becoming the first bantamweight champion in modern MMA history to defend the title three times.

Gilbert Burns suffered an injury to his shoulder in the first round of his co-main event clash with Belal Muhammad. 'Durinho' was unable to use his left arm to strike and was dominated for the majority of the fight.

Dana White confirms that Alex Pereira will fight at light heavyweight following UFC 288

UFC president Dana White appeared in front of the media following UFC 288, where he was asked about Alex Pereira's current situation in the promotion.

Following his KO loss to Israel Adesanya, 'Poatan' announced that he would be moving to light heavyweight. But the Brazilian did mention that he would be keeping an eye on the middleweight champion's "behavior."

Pereira recently called on Dana White and the UFC to organize a third clash with his great rival, as it appeared that 'Poatan' had been irked by Adesanya's social media posts.

The pair exchanged tweets several days ago, and during the post-UFC 288 press conference, Dana White was asked about whether he had considered organizing a trilogy bout between the pair. He responded:

"First of all, I didn't even know that [Pereira and Adesanya were beefing online]. But yeah, he's going to 205 [pounds]."

