An old video clip of MMA fighter Tony Cojocaru has resurfaced, showing him engaged in a physical altercation with a teenager. The clip has caused a stir among fans, with many expressing their opinions on the incident.

The video shows Cojocaru, an alleged professional mixed martial artist from South Jersey, in a physical confrontation with a teenager, which eventually leads to him overpowering and subduing the youth. The incident has sparked a heated debate among fans, with many questioning the fighter's behavior and whether he should have used his skills in such a situation.

Check out the video of the monstrous act below:

Fight Haven @FightHaven MMA Fighter beats the daylights out of the dude who clowned his Man Bun...

Check out some of the social media reactions below:

Twitter user @Mario_760 remarked:

"This happen in 2016. Tony Cojocaru was 26 at the time. The victim was 17 years old."

Mario Fernandez @Mario_760



Tony Cojocaru was 26 at the time



This happen in 2016. Tony Cojocaru was 26 at the time. The victim was 17 years old

Another user @JJwernpiece tweeted:

"I hope Tony Cojocaru offs himself."

ya boy @JJwernpiece I hope Tony Cojocaru offs himself

User @itsjulyxo stated:

"Imagine getting beat by guy a with a man bun this is such an ICK."

July 💞 @itsjulyxo Imagine getting beat by guy a with a man bun this is such an ICK

Social media user @Jimmy_Jaws mentioned:

"I can't shake the idea that this is Manbun's nightly version of foreplay."

@KambTrade tweeted:

"Yeah . Man buns can’t handle honesty. Let him spend a few months in jail."

Himi Jendrix @KambTrade Yeah . Man buns can't handle honesty. Let him spend a few months in jail

Twitter user @JohnnyBKC15 stated:

"Call the cops. That dude is a clown. Try that on someone that isn’t an obese kid that can’t defend himself."

Johnny B @JohnnyBKC15 Call the cops. That dude is a clown. Try that on someone that isn't an obese kid that can't defend himself.

Ovan_Elric @NaelJanahi When people talk about "fragile masculinity", pretty sure they're talking about guys like him.

Jack Lombardi II @JackLombardi



Beating on a man who's sitting or laying down is nothing less than a punk move. Punk.

Poes2Cents @Poes2Cents Talk about a power trip… what a joke. Dude needs to get humbled

When supposed MMA fighter Tony Cojocaru faced charges for assaulting teenager

Tony Cojocaru, a 26-year-old alleged MMA fighter from National Park, New Jersey, faced charges of aggravated assault and terroristic threats in 2016 for physically assaulting a teenager in West Deptford. According to reports, the altercation began as a verbal dispute, but quickly escalated into a physical assault, which was recorded by a third party and shared on social media.

Cojocaru is alleged to have punched, slapped, and kicked the teenager during the incident, which left the victim with bruises on his body. The victim did not report the assault at the time, citing embarrassment and fear as reasons for his silence. The teen even lied to his father when questioned about his injuries the following day.

Cojocaru was arraigned on $50,000 bail, but it is unclear whether he has retained an attorney to represent him in court. The incident has sparked outrage and condemnation from members of the community, with many calling for Cojocaru to face consequences for his actions.

