Fans react to rumors of Tony Ferguson training with Khabib Nurmagomedov in Dagestan - "10x better than Goggins"

MMA fans were recently sent into a frenzy after rumors emerged that Tony Ferguson was training with Khabib Nurmagomedov in Dagestan.

Ferguson is undeniably among the most famous fighters in mixed martial arts. He is widely known for his incredible 12-fight win streak between 2013 and 2019, during which he secured the interim UFC lightweight championship. However, Ferguson's unbeaten streak came to a grinding halt against Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 in May 2020.

Gaethje dominated 'El Cucuy' during their fight and ultimately secured a fifth-round TKO victory. Ferguson never recovered from the brutal loss, and a dismal seven-fight losing streak followed his 12 consecutive victories. After his last loss against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296, he tied with B.J. Penn for the most consecutive losses in promotional history.

Despite many calling for the former interim champion to call it a career, Ferguson is adamant to continue fighting. Rumor has it that he's now training with Nurmagoemdov in Dagestan.

According to a recent video uploaded to YouTube by Young 'n' Faded MMA Society, 'El Cucuy' reportedly flew to the former 155-pound king's country to reconnect with his wrestling roots and regain his footing as a fighter.

As expected, fans were intrigued at the two former rivals training together and took to the comments section to express their thoughts. One fan referenced Ferguson's last training camp with former Navy SEAL David Goggins and wrote:

"This is 10x better than Goggins."

Another fan jokingly wrote:

"Toniev Fergusomedov from now on."

Daniel Cormier begs Tony Ferguson to retire following UFC 296 loss

After Paddy Pimblett defeated Tony Ferguson at UFC 296 last month, Daniel Cormier urged the former interim lightweight champion to hang up his gloves.

As mentioned, Ferguson is among the most well-known fighters in MMA and has garnered a massive fan following over the years thanks to his professional resume paired with his one-of-a-kind personality. Unsurprisingly, his dismal losses over the past few years have been tough to watch for mixed martial arts fans.

After the Pimblett loss, Cormier begged Ferguson to retire. Speaking to Ryan Clark on ESPN's DC & RC Show, the former two-division champion said:

"Tony Ferguson should retire. Nobody knows when someone is done until they know that they're done. Only Tony knows when it's time. But it seems as though he's the only one left that isn't sure. Everybody else feels pretty certain that that time has come for Tony Ferguson."

