Fans ready for another Nong-O Hama win at ONE Fight Night 9

Fans are stoked to watch another Nong-O Hama war at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video.

The ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion is gearing up for his eighth straight world title defense and faces former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty.

While he makes the final preparations for this Friday’s explosive headliner, fans took to Instagram to cheer on their champion during one of his drilling sessions this week.

de_warlord:

"His leg is originally baked from heaven by God himself 😂."

breakingthespree:

"Time to destroy Haggerty"

le_garcon92:

"Nobody will take the belt from the legend @nongogaiyanghadao 💪🙏"

nesshin_noodles:

"I was like 'ayyo his kicks are sharps' then I realized: 'oh sh*t, he's Nong O'"

There’s no doubt that Nong-O Hama is one of the greatest Muay Thai strikers on the planet. He’s set the bar so high that every fighter in the world is motivated to take a stab at the legendary world champion.

It’s a major challenge for anyone who has shared the ring with him because he’s a true student of the sport. Despite being 36 years old, he’s still fighting with the same fire and intensity as ever before, and it’s become quite impossible for the younger generation to catch up with him.

Nong-O Hama's skillsets are on a different level - he’s fast, agile, experienced, violent, and strong. It’s unlikely we will ever see an athlete who could stand a chance against him and claim the Muay Thai world title.

However, his legacy won’t stop Jonathan Haggerty from pursuing the impossible. In fact, it’s given the 26-year-old striker the motivation to excel and become the best.

Expect an exciting showdown between the new generation vs. the old this Friday, April 21 at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. North American audiences can watch the main event live and for free via Prime Video.

