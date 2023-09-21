Fans ready to explode for Rodtang vs Superlek mega fight: “The most legendary and insane fight ever in Muay Thai”

The world’s largest martial arts organization has fittingly booked the biggest Muay Thai bout of 2023. Reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon faces ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34 on Friday (September 22) at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

This fight was initially scheduled for Superlek’s strap in March 2023, but due to the injury that Rodtang suffered, he was forced to withdraw, which pushed back this mega fight by six months.

Everyone is hyped for this upcoming clash, and even other ONE Championship superstars like Demetrious Johnson, Denice Zamboanga, Liam Harrison, and Jonathan Haggerty are excited to watch the fight.

On September 20, 2023, ONE Championship added more fanfare to the world title match as they released a preview video on their YouTube channel. They captioned it with:

Get hyped for the monumental ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title showdown between reigning king Rodtang and flyweight kickboxing king Superlek in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22!

Fans have since expressed their excitement at finally getting to watch the groundbreaking Muay Thai fight, which is available on the ONE Super App and the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, through their comments.

Because of how great Rodtang and Superlek are, users @HuanLinParkour, @rcnyoplait, @stevep4358, @ismaillh-dwd4dh, @grevegrotesk5813, @johanskoog875 commented that they cannot decide on who they are backing to win the fight

“This is going to be the most legendary and insane fight ever in Muay Thai. Both are very tough/great fighters and can go either way/ I got my money on SuperLek though and he is my favorite in One Championship. 💯👏🔥🔥”

“I will be happy and sad at the same time no matter the outcome. 2 great champions and warriors! Stay safe and good luck to you both 🙏”

“This will be EPIC Rodtang and Superlek are Legend status Muay Thai Champions. 🙏”

“I see Rodtang winning but Superlek won’t be an easy opponent to steam through - as the iron man normally does. I love both so i can’t decide who I’m rooting for! I’m pretty sure many people are in a similar predicament 😂”

“Wow, this’ll be a banger of a fight, whomever wins!”

“This is going to be awesome!”

Screenshot of fans' comments

Both Rodtang and Superlek have impressive ONE Championship records, with the former sporting a 14-1 win-loss record and the latter carrying an 11-1 slate in the upcoming match. The outcome of the upcoming match is equally important because it can change the landscape of the division.

If Rodtang retains his world title, he can either go up in weight and challenge former rival Jonathan Haggerty for his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title for a shot to become a two-weight world title holder. Or, he can jump to the kickboxing realm and challenge Superlek for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title.

Meanwhile, if Superlek gets the job done, he will become the newest member of the exclusive two-sport world champions club, joining Stamp Fairtex and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.